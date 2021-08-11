Cancel
Obituaries

Larry L. Brown Sr.

Cover picture for the articleHAMLET — Mr. Larry L. Brown Sr. 74, passed Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. A private service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at First Baptist Church, 329 West Ave. Hamlet. Public viewing will be Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, 1-6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St. Rockingham.

