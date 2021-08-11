Larry L. Brown Sr.

Janet L. Frase (Brown) age 71 went home to be with the Lord Sunday Aug. 1, after a 13 month long battle against breast cancer. My mom had the most gentle, kind, and gracious soul, and not one time did she let the fear of bad news dim her light or shake her faith. Proverbs 31:17 & 25 describe her perfectly…”she sets about her work vigorously, her arms are strong for the task….she is clothed in strength and dignity” Why she had to fight such a difficult battle is beyond me. What I do know is that she wouldn’t want you to cry for her, she is in a much preferred place. 2 Timothy 4:7-8 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness”. She will be greatly missed by her family, a mother’s love cannot be replaced, but it can be carried on. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Betty Wilson; brother, John Wilson, and her 1st husband, David Brown. She is survived by her husband, Mark Frase; children, Christina Kirby, Holly (Jarrett) Sims, Kevin Brown & step-daughter Sara (Isaac) Abbott; grandchildren, Jarrett, Clayton, Bradley, Riley, Mackenzie, Taylor, Rebecca, Noah, Makayla, Andrea and Jackson; sisters, Linda Ethridge and Betsy (Rick) Eckhardt.