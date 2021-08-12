Cancel
Video Games

Call of Duty: Vanguard seemingly leaked in Black Ops Cold War datamine

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtwork purportedly from Call of Duty: Vanguard appears to have been uncovered by dataminers in files for the next Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update. As reported by Charlie Intel (and spotted by Video Games Chronicle), the images appear to showcase official artwork for the game. They also indicate there’ll be three editions, including a Standard Edition, a Cross-Gen bundle and an Ultimate Edition. Additional artwork posted to Twitter appears to show bonus content for these editions including an Early Access Open Beta.

#Cold War#Black Ops#Datamine#Cross Gen#Call Of Duty Vanguard#Sledgehammer Games#Double Agent
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 5 kicks off next week, new operators teased

Call of Duty: Black Op Cold War and Warzone Season 5 comes out next week, and Activision and Treyarch tease their next Operators and the continuation of the ongoing Cold War storyline. The new Season 5 trailer offers an inside look at a new mysterious female character with eye patches, who uploads a broadcast that can take control of people’s minds. Of course, this is all in the service of Stitch’s shady plans. It looks like we’ll also get to see another new operator with glasses on Woods’ team and it’s likely that the film’s setting, the Echelon NATO Listening Station in Germany, will be the basis of a new multiplayer map. . Of course, I’m sure this isn’t the end of the Easter eggs, but I’ll leave those to the CoD super fans to dig out. Watch the Cold War/Warzone Season 5 trailer below.
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Start Date and Key Art Revealed

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 5 is officially set to start soon as it has been announced by the developers that it will begin on August 12th. In addition to the release date for Season 5 for both titles, new key art for Season 5 has been released that teases a new Operator for the popular games. While relatively limited in scope, the new key art offers a bunch of different clues about what players might be able to expect when Season 5 launches for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on August 12th.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season Five Introduces Double Agent

Game company Activision has announced that season five of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will introduce lots of new free content and the Double Agent multiplayer mode. Season five introduces a host of new free content to the game, such as five multiplayer maps, the Flamethrower Scorestreak, new Warzone and Zombies Perks, and the Double Agent mode.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War S5 Won’t Have Summit, Plaza & Yemen

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Gets Five More Maps. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 5 will be released next week, and multiplayer fans of the franchise can expect a lot of new content. However, some of the maps that were featured in a recent leak, intriguingly, were not included in the season.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

Here's Everything You Need to Know About Season Five of 'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' and 'Warzone'

Call of Duty shared a cinematic trailer for the upcoming Season 5 for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on Tuesday, unveiling several additions to both games. Most notably, within the new Black Ops Cold War season, players can now become a “Double Agent” in an investigative multiplayer mode that assigns players to sabotage a given mission across five new maps. Elsewhere, the classic Demolition mode has returned in-season, allowing teams to go face-to-face in all-out battle at an active bombsite, and there’s also a new low-cost scorestreak weapon, the Flamethrower, which shoots a steady flame within a close range.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The best CX-9 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Months after being data mined from in-game files, the CX-9 submachine gun is finally here in Call of Duty: Warzone—and it’s ready to be added to your loadouts. Once the SMG is unlocked, you can add it to loadouts to begin terrorizing close-quarters locations all around Verdansk. The weapon is definitely best paired with an assault rifle to cover both close and long-range engagements, but it’s worth your time and effort.

Comments / 0

