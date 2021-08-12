Call of Duty: Vanguard seemingly leaked in Black Ops Cold War datamine

Call of Duty: Black Op Cold War and Warzone Season 5 comes out next week, and Activision and Treyarch tease their next Operators and the continuation of the ongoing Cold War storyline. The new Season 5 trailer offers an inside look at a new mysterious female character with eye patches, who uploads a broadcast that can take control of people’s minds. Of course, this is all in the service of Stitch’s shady plans. It looks like we’ll also get to see another new operator with glasses on Woods’ team and it’s likely that the film’s setting, the Echelon NATO Listening Station in Germany, will be the basis of a new multiplayer map. . Of course, I’m sure this isn’t the end of the Easter eggs, but I’ll leave those to the CoD super fans to dig out. Watch the Cold War/Warzone Season 5 trailer below.