Call of Duty: Vanguard seemingly leaked in Black Ops Cold War datamine
Artwork purportedly from Call of Duty: Vanguard appears to have been uncovered by dataminers in files for the next Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update. As reported by Charlie Intel (and spotted by Video Games Chronicle), the images appear to showcase official artwork for the game. They also indicate there’ll be three editions, including a Standard Edition, a Cross-Gen bundle and an Ultimate Edition. Additional artwork posted to Twitter appears to show bonus content for these editions including an Early Access Open Beta.www.videogamer.com
