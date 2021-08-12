Stock Spirits agrees £767m takeover with CVC funds, shares surge

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.