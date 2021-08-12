Cancel
Stock Spirits agrees £767m takeover with CVC funds, shares surge

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder the terms of the acquisition, Stock Spirits shareholders will receive 377p per share in cash. This is a premium of around 41% to the closing share price on Wednesday. Stock Spirits chairman David Maloney said: "The directors of Stock Spirits are confident in the long-term prospects of the Stock Spirits Group and believe that the offer reflects our strong position and represents compelling value for Stock Spirits shareholders.

www.sharecast.com

