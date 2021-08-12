Good Energy rebuffs Ecotricity after offer terms published

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (Nasdaq: GTIM) (the "Company"), operator of Bad Daddy's Burger Bar and Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, today announced that it is commencing a tender offer for up to 1,413,000 shares of its common stock at a price per share of $4.60. The closing price of the Company's common stock on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, the last full trading day before the announcement of the tender offer, was $4.50 per share. The 1,413,000 shares sought in the tender offer represent approximately 11.0% of the Company's shares of common stock currently outstanding. Our Board of Directors believes that the tender offer is an appropriate mechanism to return capital to our shareholders while also allowing those shareholders who do not participate in the tender offer to share in a higher portion of our future potential.
