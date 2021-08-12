Cancel
Energy Industry

Good Energy rebuffs Ecotricity after offer terms published

By Sean Farrell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Energy reiterated its rejection of a £59.5m takeover offer by Ecotricity after the bidder published terms of the proposed deal in the latest round in the battle of the green energy providers. 9,522.44. 10:35 13/08/21. 0.81%. 76.91. 1,270.28. 10:35 13/08/21. n/a. n/a. Ecotricity has been pursuing Good Energy for...

