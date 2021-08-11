Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

ISS Daily Summary Report – 8/11/2021

By Bill Keeter
NASA
 7 days ago

Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Ellipsoids (InSPACE-4): The crew disconnected the InSPACE-4 SSD cards and USB Cables from MSG HD Video Drawer and packed the items for return. InSPACE-4 studies the assembly of tiny structures from colloids using magnetic fields. These structures change the properties of the assembled material, such as its mechanical response to or interaction with light and heat. Microgravity allows observation of these assembly processes free of confining sample walls and sedimentation and during timescales not possible using simulated microgravity. Results could provide insight into how to harness nanoparticles to fabricate and manufacture new materials.

