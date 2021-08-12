Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Brace Yourself for Increased Stamp Prices & Longer Delivery Times

By Lisa Marie
Posted by 
Banana 101.5
Banana 101.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well this isn't the best news for those that still rely on the U.S. Postal Service. The whole "snail mail" process is about to cost a little more, and go a little slower. On Monday the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC), the federal regulator that oversees the postal agency, approved the proposed increase in the price of a first class stamp. Starting August 29, it will cost you 58 cents to mail a letter instead of the current 55 cents.

banana1015.com

Comments / 4

Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#Stamps#Us Postal Service#The Postal Service#The U S Postal Service#Cbs News#Usps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
IndustryPosted by
Syracuse.com

Cost of Forever stamps is going up: How much? When?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You will soon be paying more to mail a letter. The United States Postal Service (USPS) is raising the cost of its Forever First-Class stamps at the end of August. Starting Aug. 29, the cost of a Forever stamp, or mailing a 1-ounce letter, will increase...
Industrysmallbiztrends.com

USPS Proposes Temporary Hike in Holiday Shipping Rates

The US Postal Service (USPS) has announced proposed temporary rate hikes for the 2021 peak holiday season. The rate adjustment is similar to the one implemented in 2020, which anticipated a surge in demand for shipping during the peak season, which typically leads to additional handling costs. USPS Proposes Price...
Industrygoldrushcam.com

U.S. Postal Service Announces Proposed Temporary Rate Adjustments for 2021 Peak Holiday Season

August 11, 2021 - WASHINGTON - The United States Postal Service filed notice on Tuesday with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) regarding a temporary price adjustment for key package products for the 2021 peak holiday season. This temporary rate adjustment is similar to one in 2020 that anticipated heightened peak-season package and shipping demand, which typically results in extra handling costs.
Industrymoneytalksnews.com

Here’s Where Mail Will Slow Down in October and Beyond

On Oct. 1 — just weeks after various postal rates increase — the amount of time it takes for some of your mail to be delivered also will increase. The U.S. Postal Service has submitted its finalized plan for changes to the time frames in which it delivers mail (service standards). It will be published in the Federal Register on Wednesday, the last step in the process.
Cookeville, TNtntech.edu

Postage Rates Increasing Aug. 29

The USPS has approved a mid-year rate increase for letter mail, postcards and flats that will go into effect on Aug. 29. The deadline to mail packages at the current rates through our on-campus mail room will be Aug. 27, at 2pm.
Industrymoney.com

Mail Delivery Is About to Get Slower and More Expensive

The Postal Service — the government agency, not the indie band — is making major changes to the mail. Americans may see higher prices and slower delivery times in the coming weeks as the organization tries to get itself back on track financially. The USPS announced Tuesday that it hopes...
IndustryFlorida Star

New Post Office Plan Could Mean Longer Deliveries and Higher Prices

The United States Postal Service is changing its standard timeframe for delivering first-class letters this fall as part of a plan to cut costs and provide more reliable service. “Under the new service standards, the delivery day ranged for First-Class Mail within the contiguous United States will expand from the...
EconomyPosted by
AL.com

Stamp prices going up Aug. 29

Get ready to start paying more to send a letter. Starting Aug. 29, the U.S. Post Office is raising the price of a first-class Forever Stamp from 55 cents to 58 cents per stamp. The change means a book of stamps will cost 60 cents more. The price of metered...
Small Businessoklahoman.com

Postal Service is key to small businesses, and it's imperative lawmakers get reform right

Like many small businesses across the country, stores were almost exclusively dependent on brick-and-mortar until 2020. The pandemic led to stay-at-home orders and a sharp decline in in-person shopping, but Oklahoma families still needed diapers, clothes, toys and more. To continue to support customers, small businesses pushed themselves to recommit to e-commerce. Without the U.S. Postal Service, it would have been almost impossible for many to stay in business and support Oklahoma’s families during the pandemic.
Ohio StateCrain's Cleveland Business

Personal View: Postal Service package delivery is a lifeline for Ohio's small businesses

Over 7 million small businesses like ours rely on the U.S. Postal Service to receive the packages they need to operate and to send products out to customers. American businesses saw e-commerce boom during the pandemic, and trend reports show that consumers still intend to keep a lot of their shopping online. At this critical juncture, small businesses nationwide need Congress to pass postal reform and to keep mail and packages delivered together, six days a week.
U.S. Politicsdailyvoice.com

USPS Will Start Delaying Some Mail Service In Cost-Cutting Measure

The United States Postal Service is planning to begin slowing the delivery of first-class mail in an effort to save money, despite some opposition. NPR reported that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's 10-year plan has been met with criticism from some members of the US Postal Service's Board of Governors. The...
Idaho StatePost Register

Mail delivery in Idaho will take longer with USPS changes

The United States Postal Service is proposing to implement changes in the next decade to solve its financial deficit. For Idahoans, the changes could mean a longer delay in mail delivery than most areas of the country would see. An analysis of the 10-year plan by the Washington Post concluded...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Without 'right to repair,' businesses lose time and money

As software and other technologies get infused in more and more products, manufacturers are increasingly making those products difficult to repair, potentially costing business owners time and money. Makers of products ranging from smartphones to farm equipment can withhold repair tools and create software-based locks that prevent even simple updates,...

Comments / 4

Community Policy