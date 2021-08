Cigna Corp (CI) is down Thursday morning, with the stock decreasing -3.79% in pre-market trading to 222.7. CI's short-term technical score of 84 indicates that the stock has traded more bullishly over the last month than 84% of stocks on the market. In the Health Care Plans industry, which ranks 109 out of 146 industries, CI ranks higher than 93% of stocks. Cigna Corp has fallen 2.75% over the past month, closing at $231.41 on July 8. During this period of time, the stock fell as low as $227.25 and as high as $237.17. CI has an average analyst recommendation of Strong Buy. The company has an average price target of $301.36.