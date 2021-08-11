Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pounding Mill, VA

Wendy’s Gives Back; Donates to Great Expectations Program

sw.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOUNDING MILL, VA – Cherie Fields, franchise owner of the Wendy’s in Claypool Hill, yesterday presented a check to Susan Lowe, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Southwest Virginia Community College. Ms. Fields has worked with Wendy’s for over 35 years, owns three franchise locations in Claypool Hill, Richlands, and Tazewell, and runs an additional three locations in the area. Ms.Fields said, “I’m thankful that we’ve been able to continue to serve our customers, mainly with our drive-thru, during the pandemic.”

sw.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Richlands, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Charity, VA
City
Community, VA
City
Pounding Mill, VA
City
Cedar Bluff, VA
City
Tazewell, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Expectations#Community Colleges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Grocery & SupermaketCBS News

New Zealand locks down over single new case of coronavirus

Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern invoked some of the stirring rhetoric she used early in the pandemic by urging the "team of 5 million" — New Zealand's population — to go hard and early in trying to eliminate the latest outbreak.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US cannot ensure safe passage to Kabul airport, embassy says

(CNN) — As reports of harassment and beatings at Taliban checkpoints continued to surface Wednesday, the US Embassy in Kabul warned it could not ensure safe passage for Americans to the airport to escape Afghanistan, despite the Pentagon underscoring alleged Taliban assurances that it will ensure safe transit. Wednesday's alert...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy