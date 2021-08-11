Wendy’s Gives Back; Donates to Great Expectations Program
POUNDING MILL, VA – Cherie Fields, franchise owner of the Wendy’s in Claypool Hill, yesterday presented a check to Susan Lowe, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Southwest Virginia Community College. Ms. Fields has worked with Wendy’s for over 35 years, owns three franchise locations in Claypool Hill, Richlands, and Tazewell, and runs an additional three locations in the area. Ms.Fields said, “I’m thankful that we’ve been able to continue to serve our customers, mainly with our drive-thru, during the pandemic.”sw.edu
Comments / 0