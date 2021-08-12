Cancel
Man Found Dead in Woodside/Elmhurst Apartment Killed Himself, Blew Up Building: NYPD

sunnysidepost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was found dead by firefighters following an explosion inside his Woodside/Elmhurst apartment Tuesday likely killed himself prior to the massive blast, police said. Anesti Bulgaretsi, 26, was discovered by firefighters inside a seventh-floor penthouse apartment, located at 73-01 41 Ave., after an explosion and subsequent fire ripped through the upper floors of the building. The damage was so severe that it blew the roof off the penthouse ceiling and part of the building collapsed.

