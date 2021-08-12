Man Found Dead in Woodside/Elmhurst Apartment Killed Himself, Blew Up Building: NYPD

(credit: NYPD) NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD Special Victims Unit is investigating after a 70-year-old woman was raped at gunpoint in the Bronx. The incident happened at 2 a.m. on July 27 on Belmont Avenue in the Tremont section. According to police, the victim had just entered her apartment building when she was approached by a man wearing two plastic masks, one red and one black. Police said the man pulled out a gun and forced the woman into the stairwell, where he raped her. Neighbors who live nearby told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge they couldn’t believe it. “Why would you do that? That’s your mother, that’s...