Maine colleges and universities that are mandating the COVID-19 vaccine

More and more colleges and universities in Maine are mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for on-campus students and faculty this fall as the nation faces a fourth surge fueled by the delta variant .

Some, like the University of Maine System and Thomas College , have updated their vaccination policy in recent weeks amid rising cases. Thomas College announced in July vaccines would not be mandated, but later reversed their policy, “Given that incidence rates have risen dramatically in our region and state and given the deeper understanding that even vaccinated people can get and spread the virus,” Thomas College President Laurie Lachance said.

The UMaine System was going to hold off on requiring vaccination against COVID until the vaccines gained full approval from the U.S. FDA. The system’s plans were expedited, however, amid growing concerns about the highly contagious delta variant, and the system announced they students planning to attend classes on campus this fall will be required to be vaccinated by August 20.

Here’s a breakdown of college and universities’ vaccine policies and health and safety protocols for the upcoming academic year.

University of Maine System

On-campus students are required to provide proof of shot towards full vaccination or fully vaccinated status by August 20

Students may request to receive an exemption to the vaccination policy for a documented contraindication or a sincerely held religious belief

All UMaine community members are required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status through Sept. 30.

Those not vaccinated or exempted will not be permitted to participate in on-campus activities this fall

Discussions are still underway, but as it stands faculty and staff are not required to be vaccinated, though it's encouraged

Maine Maritime Academy

Students will be required to be fully vaccinated by October 1

For those who are not yet vaccinated, the school will host a Community Vaccine Clinic on August 27. Students who participate in the clinic will be automatically entered into the college’s Vaccine Lottery, a series of weekly giveaways designed to promote vaccinations and generate excitement for the upcoming school year

There is currently no vaccine mandate for employees, but President William Brennan said the school's position on that policy "might soon change"

Those who are unvaccinated will be required to wear masks indoors

Individuals who have not shown proof of vaccination will be required to participate in ongoing surveillance testing

Medical exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine, provided by a treating physician, must be presented to, and evaluated by, MMA’s Health Services. Those who are granted an exemption will be required to always wear a mask when indoors; they will also participate in regular surveillance testing.

Those not comfortable with the vaccine requirement at MMA may defer their admission, take a leave of absence, or resign from MMA

Univeristy of New England

All on-campus students and employees must be fully vaccinated

Proof of vaccination must be submitted by August 16

Those who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks indoors

Those who are not yet fully vaccinated will be required to wear masks indoors

Masking for all individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, will still be required in specific situations, such as clinical labs, with those protocols determined by the academic unit

Social distancing will not be required

Visitors are welcome on campus if vaccinated or masked. Vaccinated visitors are only required to wear a mask while indoors.

Bates College

All students are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus this fall

Students can request a medical exemption from the vaccine requirement through Bates Health Services

There will not be remote learning options

Students were required to submit proof of vaccination by July 11.

All Bates College employees are required to provide proof of vaccination to human resources or disclose their non-vaccinated status

Students will be tested for COVID upon arrival to campus this fall—no student will be allowed access to their housing until they are tested.

All Bates community members are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. That policy went into effect on August 17 and has no known end date.

Bowdoin College

All students, faculty, and staff are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The deadline for students is August 13, while staff must be fully vaccinated by August 24

Students may request an exemption from the vaccination requirement for medical reasons associated with a health condition

Faculty and staff may request an exemption for medical reasons associated with a health condition or for sincerely held religious beliefs

There is no religious exemption from vaccination available to students

Campus grounds remain open to the public; ticketed events will require proof of vaccination, including for outdoor events

Those exempted will be required to follow additional health protocols, including wearing a mask in certain indoor spaces and undergo regular COVID testing

Students who are not approved for a medical exemption will not be able to enroll in the fall

There will be no remote study option next year.

Faculty and staff who are not fully vaccinated by August 24 and do not qualify for a medical or religious exemption will be placed on an unpaid leave of absence until further notice. Based on operational needs, there is no guarantee that the position will still be open if the employee later completes the vaccination process.

Husson University

Vaccination against COVID-19 is required for all students returning to campus this fall

Proof of vaccination must be uploaded through the online student portal, or mailed to the wellness center

Students may apply to receive medical or religious exemptions from vaccination

Those exempted will be required to wear masks and participate in weekly surveillance testing

Online courses will be available for students who have medical concerns or other needs in order to continue their studies

If a student residing on campus tests positive for COVID-19, they will be placed in isolation

College of the Atlantic

All students, staff, and faculty are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to be on campus for the 2021-2022 academic year

Students are required to submit proof of their vaccination status or apply for a medical or religious exemption by August 13

Baseline COVID-19 testing during the early weeks of the fall semester will be conducted

All members of the COA community are required to wear masks indoors from the time they arrive on campus until baseline testing is complete

Those not fully vaccinated will be required to wear masks at all times, except when in personal residences or private offices

Unvaccinated students, faculty, and staff will be tested weekly

Thomas College

All in-person students, faculty, and staff must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before arriving on campus—no later than August 31

Students who are partially vaccinated upon their arrival to campus will be required to follow all College mitigation protocols (masking in-doors, routine testing, etc.) until they are deemed fully vaccinated

All vaccine doses must be administered by September 30, 2021

Limited vaccine exemptions will be allowed

Maine Community College System

All students attending classes in person must be vaccinated against COVID-19

Mandate applies to all students and trainees accessing MCCS facilities, including off-site education centers

Students must provide proof they received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine prior to attending their first in-person class. Students who require a second dose of a vaccine must provide proof of the second dose no later than 30 days from the date of their first in-person class.

The requirement does not apply to students who are taking classes online and will not be entering any on-campus buildings for any reason

Exemptions will be granted for those who cannot get vaccinated due to documented medical reasons

Students who are not vaccinated can still enroll in classes offered remotely. Approximately 50% of SMCC classes this fall will be offered remotely.

System officials are beginning discussions with representatives of employee bargaining units in hopes of adopting a similar vaccination policy for staff and faculty

