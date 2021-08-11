Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Conditions Perfect For Watching Perseid Meteor Shower in Montana

By Jesse James
Posted by 
NewsTalk 95.5
NewsTalk 95.5
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Montana is one of the best places in the country for stargazers and the Perseid Meteor Shower is one of the most anticipated astronomical events of the year. The Perseid Meteor happens every year between July 17 - August 24, and generally peaks August 11-12. It's known as one of the best meteor showers of the year, and conditions are perfect if you want to watch the peak of the Perseid Meteor shower tonight in Montana. Experts say that you could see around 100 meteors per hour.

newstalk955.com

Comments / 0

NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
924
Followers
2K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteor Showers#Meteors#Noaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Science
Related
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
Montana StatePosted by
NewsTalk 95.5

MONDAY: Montana Air Quality Some of the Worst in U.S.

Wildfire smoke has returned with a vengeance to most of Montana. Bozeman's AQI was as high as 175 on Monday morning...and that wasn't even the worst level in the state. We enjoyed a few days last week of miraculously "clear" skies, which was a nice respite from the weeks of poor air quality. (It's not as if the wildfires disappeared, but the winds and the jet stream just took the majority of smoke in another direction.)
Billings, MTPosted by
NewsTalk 95.5

Fire Warning and Excessive Heat, Then Billings Weather Will Feel Like Fall

A more than 40-degree swing is coming to the Magic City, with some forecasts predicting highs going from 105 degrees yesterday (Monday) to the upper 50s by tomorrow. According to the current National Weather Service forecast, a cold front will move through Billings sometime between 5 PM and 7 PM MDT tonight (Tuesday 8/17), and will drop the temperature 15 to 20 degrees in an hour.
Environmentcbs3duluth.com

Sunny and hot Thursday gives way to storms for Friday

This evening and tonight: The rest of this evening looks to remain hot, humid, and sunny. Temperatures will fall back into the low and mid-80s across the region with dewpoints in the upper 60s you will feel the humidity as well. Winds are still a tad breezy out of the south between 10-15 MPH. For tonight, it is not a great sleeping weather night with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and dewpoints right around the same, so it will still feel sticky. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.
AstronomyPhys.org

Global trio of orbiters shows small dust storms help dry out Mars

By combining observations from three international spacecraft at Mars, scientists were able to show that regional dust storms play a huge role in drying out the Red Planet. Dust storms heat up higher altitudes of the cold Martian atmosphere, preventing water vapor from freezing as usual and allowing it to reach farther up. In the higher reaches of Mars, where the atmosphere is sparse, water molecules are left vulnerable to ultraviolet radiation, which breaks them up into their lighter components of hydrogen and oxygen. Hydrogen, which is the lightest element, is easily lost to space, with oxygen either escaping or settling back to the surface.
Oklahoma Stateguthrienewsleader.net

NASA Jet Propulsion Lab works with OSU on Venus exploration project

(STILLWATER, Oklahoma, Aug. 16, 2021) — For centuries, astronomers and scientists have wondered about the conditions on Venus. Now, students from Oklahoma State University are working with NASA on ways to finally answer some of the burning questions surrounding Earth’s sister planet. One of the brightest objects in the night...
Montana StateNewsTalk 95.5

Another Grizzly Bear Attack in Montana This Week

Unlike the past couple incidents this spring and summer, while still concerning, we are grateful to not be reporting fatalities. Associated Press tells us that a female grizzly bear injured two hikers near Ennis, Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks revealed that that two men were hiking with a dog off trail in the Bear Creek area close to dark on Tuesday night, when they encountered a sow grizzly bear with cubs at close range.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
Casper, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

PHOTOS: Crude Sign in Casper is Raising Eyebrows

Warning: The language used in the photos may not be suitable for all readers. A photo of a former Casper church's signage has gone viral because of its crude nature. The location was formerly the Casper Foursquare Church, which is located on Forest Drive. The sign (which has recently been...
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Earth's Rotation Is Slowing Down, And It Could Be Why We Have Oxygen For Life

Ever since its formation around 4.5 billion years ago, Earth's rotation has been gradually slowing down, and its days gotten progressively longer as a result. While Earth's slowdown is not noticeable on human timescales, it's enough to work significant changes over eons. One of those changes, new research suggests, is perhaps the most significant of all, at least to us: lengthening days have now been linked to the oxygenation of Earth's atmosphere. Specifically, the blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) that emerged and proliferated about 2.4 billion years ago would have been able to produce more oxygen as a metabolic by-product because Earth's days...
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

Utah could see some snow this week, experts say

Utah is expected to see massive storms that could bring fire and flood threats to the state. But the weather could bring snow, too. The National Weather Service said Monday that there is a flash flood warning for much of Utah, including the Wasatch Mountains in Salt Lake County to the southern Utah border.
EnvironmentPosted by
AccuWeather

Henri to reach hurricane force, make close approach to East Coast

Tropical Storm Henri, after forming Monday afternoon south and east of Bermuda, has been circling the island nation menacingly this week. AccuWeather forecasters warned Wednesday that a shift in its strength, the storm is now expected to reach hurricane force, and its track will bring it close to the East Coast of the United States -- perhaps close enough to brush the coast or even make landfall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy