Candi Isabella Kay Medina, 27, of Fort Madison was jailed on warrant for failure to appear. The arrest occurred at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday, in the 10 block of N. Seventh Street. David Michael Stephen Bloomer, 32, of Hamilton, Illinois, was jailed on warrant for two charges of violation of probation. The arrest occurred at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 10 block of N. Seventh Street.