Behan's 'Faces of Westerly' opens Saturday

WESTERLY — You'll see lots of familiar faces at the United Theatre Saturday evening when an exhibition featuring the work of one local photographer opens officially. Josh Behan's "Faces of Westerly," the very first exhibit to be hung in the United's new gallery, is part of an event being billed as "Faces of Westerly: A Gallery Show and Storytelling Event Featuring the Work of Joshua Behan," an evening of "storytelling and music featuring diverse and compelling stories and musical performances from Westerly residents along with photographs from Behan’s portrait series."