New Orleans, LA

Dr. Gloria Ladson-Billings, HaSizzle and More Set to Participate in BE NOLA’s Second Annual “Black Is Brilliant” Summit

By LA Data News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS- Black Education for New Orleans (BE NOLA) will host its Annual Summit, “Black Is Brilliant,” virtually on Saturday, August 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The summit will kick off on Friday, August 20, at 6:30 p.m. with a happy hour and outdoor screening of “In Our Mothers’ Gardens” at the New Orleans African American Museum in Tremé and will continue on Saturday at the same location with a private “Black Is Brilliant Summit” viewing party for fifty Black educators that addresses the state of their work, wellness, and celebration of brilliance in our communities.

