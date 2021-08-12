Cancel
Weird News: The Illegible Bank Robber

By Timmy!!!
Have you ever been so nervous because of the task you are about to do, that you can't focus, and you are just a shaking mess? Your writing a letter to a loved one, or filling out a job resume. Or maybe you're not nervous at all, maybe life has just made all of our hand writing so bad, that even our best efforts are not good enough. Well, whether it's nerves or lack of practice, when writing a note to someone, the most important thing is for it to be legible, that way the other person can read it. No matter if your telling someone you love them, or you want to ROB them! If they can't read it, then you're pretty much wasting your time! Well, 67-year-old Alan Slattery learned that hard lesson, after attempting to rob 3 different banks in Eastbourne & Hastings, England. Back in mid-March Slattery started his two week bank robbing spree with no luck. The first bank he tried to hold up, the teller couldn't read the note he had written. After several moments of confusion, Slattery left with no loot in tow. Staff later figured out the note and alerted the police.

