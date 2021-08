It was always going to be an uphill battle for Tim Tebow to become an NFL-level tight end in one year. Tonight’s Jacksonville Jaguars preseason game has proven as much. Tebow’s college coach at Florida, Urban Meyer, is giving him a shot to break back into the league at a new position. His last regular season game came in 2012 with the New York Jets, and he was last on a team in 2015, with the Philadelphia Eagles. More recently, he tried his hand at baseball in the New York Mets farm system.