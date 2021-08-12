Cancel
Agriculture

Farmers invited to apply for specialty crop grants

By Melina Druga
pennbizreport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgriculture Secretary Russell Redding recently opened up the proposal period for this year’s Commonwealth Specialty Crop Block Grants. A total of $460,000 will be awarded. “These grants fund projects that seed our future growth,” Redding said. “Hemp — particularly fiber varieties — holds tremendous promise for solving some of our toughest challenges tackling climate change and conserving and renewing our soil and water. Hardwoods are another key crop for storing carbon and supplying sustainable building materials. Hops and other brewing grains are crucial ingredients in Pennsylvania’s craft brewing industry which leads the nation in sales. These PA Farm Bill grants are strategic investments in Pennsylvania’s future.”

pennbizreport.com

