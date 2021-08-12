Ms. Annie Bell Langston Hearn
Ms. Annie Bell Langston Hearn of Miami, Florida and formerly of Greenwood, Florida entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 8th in Miami. She was 83 years old. Annie Bell leave to cherish her precious memories: Children: Tojuana; Kevin & wife Jacqueline; Veronica & husband Herchell; Edward and Wanda; Grands: Angela, Kevin Jr., Darrius, Monique, Fanta, Mario, D’Angelo, Tanagy, Jaspa and B.J.; Brother, William Langston, Jr.; Special Nephew, Dexter; Sisters-in-law; Edna, Lossie, Ethel & husband Emmett and Gloria; Aunts, Lurine and Ethel; Special Cousins, Leo, L.E., Carl and Issac; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.jacksoncountytimes.net
