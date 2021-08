Dream, a YouTuber who has earned over 25 million subscribers for his hugely popular survival multiplayer Minecraft server, recently revealed his hair in a photo to Instagram. Cor, these spring chickens idolising influencers and streamers that sit on their bottoms and play video games all day. Why don't they aspire to churn themselves through the daily grind like my father and his father before him? Well, perhaps it's due to the fact that this sounds, and is, totally demotivational and YouTube and Twitch have proven that anyone could become a big time name on the platform while enjoying their favourite games and creating a community of like-minded people. Perhaps. A case in point: Dream started his career two years ago and his rise to superstardom is something to behold.