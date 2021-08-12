Disgraced army veteran, 28, who had recently converted to Islam faces life in prison for plotting to bomb a white supremacist rally in Southern California’s Long Beach

A jury found Mark Steven Domingo (pictured two years ago), 28, guilty of providing material support to terrorism and attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction

A disgraced Army veteran who plotted to bomb a white supremacist rally in Southern California was convicted on Wednesday of federal charges that could send him to prison for life.

A jury found Mark Steven Domingo, 28, guilty of providing material support to terrorism and attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction, the U.S. attorney's office said. He is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 1.

Domingo schemed to bomb a planned April 2019 rally in Long Beach before he was arrested, prosecutors said.

Domingo, a former combat infantryman, spent time in Afghanistan in 2012 before being demoted and discharged after committing a serious offence.

He had recently converted to Islam, and over several months discussed a series of plots to kill scores of people in Southern California, prosecutors said.

The motive behind the attack was revenge for the March 2019 attacks on two New Zealand mosques that left 50 people dead, they added.

Domingo posted one online message saying 'America needs another Vegas event,' an apparent reference to the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 59 people, documents show.

He said it would spark civil unrest to weaken 'America by giving them a taste of the terror they gladly spread all over the world.'

The terror plot was foiled by the FBI and police using an undercover officer and informant Domingo thought were his accomplices.

Military records show Domingo served about 16 months in the Army, including a four-month stint in Afghanistan in fall 2012.

A U.S. official told The Associated Press in 2019 that Domingo was demoted and discharged before completing his enlistment contract for committing an unspecified serious offense.

He left with a rank of private, the lowest possible grade.

On April 28, 2019, news website the Long Beach Post reported that the white nationalist rally never materialised, and Bluff Park instead hosted a counter-protest that was mobilised against the potential rally.

Mark Domingo was an infantryman who served a combat stint in Afghanistan. He is pictured left in 2012 taking an Afghan man's fingerprints as part of the military's effort to gather biometric data on the residents

According to an FBI affidavit filed in 2019 in Los Angeles federal court and detailed by Los Angeles Daily News, Domingo plotted during March and April 2019 to 'to manufacture and use a weapon of mass destruction in order to commit mass murder.'

'On April 23 and 24, 2019, Domingo purchased several hundred nails to be used as shrapnel inside an explosive device, and provided the nails to a person whom Domingo believed to be a collaborator, but who was in fact an undercover law enforcement officer working for the FBI, for the purpose of having the (officer) manufacture weapons of mass destruction for Domingo to use in an upcoming attack,' according to the affidavit.

He made a series of online posts and had discussions with the FBI informant, in which he described 'his support for violent jihad and his aspiration to conduct an attack in the Los Angeles area,' the affidavit says.

One of his posts referenced the then-recent attacks on Mosques in New Zealand - Christchurch mosque shootings that killed 51 people - and said 'there must be retribution.'

In early March 2019, he is alleged if the affidavit to have posted a video in which he professed his devotion to the Muslim faith, and the following day wrote online that 'america needs another vegas event … something to kick off civil unrest … and its not about winning the civil war its about weakening america and giving them a taste of the terror they gladly spread all over the world.'

White nationalists never showed up to the planned event in Bluff Park on April 28, 2019, but a large group of counter protesters (pictured) demonstrated instead

The FBI posited Domingo considered a number of different targets to attack, including shooting police officers, churches and a military facility.

The affidavit states that the disgraced veteran met repeatedly with a person he believed to be a co-conspirator who was actually an FBI informant.

During their meetings, he is said to have discussed carrying out a mass-casualty attack and plans to obtain an explosive device and firearms to carry it out.

In one of their meetings, Domingo allegedly 'drew a diagram and explained multiple scenarios for how he could attack police officers,' the affidavit says.

Domingo allegedly plotted with the informant to obtain the explosive device, and also purchased the three-inch nails he wanted to plant inside the bomb to cause further damage and injuries, the files claim.

Upon learning that the white supremacist rally at the Long Beach park might be cancelled, Domingo and the informant discussed other potential targets.

Pictured: The FBI briefing in 2019 beside photos of Domingo, who was arrested in connection with an alleged terror plot targeting Southern California sites

Domingo allegedly told the FBI informant that he thought about orchestrating attacks on other busy places, such as Santa Monica Pier (pictured above, file photo)

According to the affidavit, these included a Saturday rally in Huntington Beach or a simmer attack on LA's Santa Monica Peer.

Despite this, Domingo told the informant on April 24, 2019 he was again focused on the planning Long Beach rally, the files say.

Domingo was arrested on April 26, 2019 federal officials said at the time, after an undercover officers delivered mock explosive devices - which the suspect believed were real.

The group travelled to Long Beach to survey the rally and to determine where best to place the explosives so it would cause the most damage.

'During the drive (to the park), Domingo said the plan was to arrive early in the morning on Sunday, before too many people showed up for the rally, and disguise themselves as counter-protesters,' according to the affidavit.

'As Domingo drove past the Port of Long Beach, Domingo told (the informant and undercover officer) that if they survived the attack on Sunday, they could conduct further attacks, including at the Long Beach Port, which Domingo said would significantly disrupt the U.S. economy. Domingo also discussed initiating an attack on a train.'

According to the affidavit, while they were at Bluff Park Domingo said 'they should try to find the most `crowded' areas in order to kill the most people in the attack.'