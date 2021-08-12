Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Disgraced army veteran, 28, who had recently converted to Islam faces life in prison for plotting to bomb a white supremacist rally in Southern California’s Long Beach

By Associated Press, Chris Jewers For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iXFm5_0bPfxcCZ00
A jury found Mark Steven Domingo (pictured two years ago), 28, guilty of providing material support to terrorism and attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction

A disgraced Army veteran who plotted to bomb a white supremacist rally in Southern California was convicted on Wednesday of federal charges that could send him to prison for life.

A jury found Mark Steven Domingo, 28, guilty of providing material support to terrorism and attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction, the U.S. attorney's office said. He is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 1.

Domingo schemed to bomb a planned April 2019 rally in Long Beach before he was arrested, prosecutors said.

Domingo, a former combat infantryman, spent time in Afghanistan in 2012 before being demoted and discharged after committing a serious offence.

He had recently converted to Islam, and over several months discussed a series of plots to kill scores of people in Southern California, prosecutors said.

The motive behind the attack was revenge for the March 2019 attacks on two New Zealand mosques that left 50 people dead, they added.

Domingo posted one online message saying 'America needs another Vegas event,' an apparent reference to the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 59 people, documents show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpZQN_0bPfxcCZ00
Prosecutors said Monday that Mark Domingo (pictured), 28, was arrested in 2019 for planning to plant a bomb at a white supremacist rally Sunday in Long Beach. He allegedly told an FBI informant that he wanted to kill officers and set off explosives
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ez7Q0_0bPfxcCZ00
Domingo allegedly had plans to plant the bomb at a White Supremacist rally in Long Beach, that was due to be held on April 28, 2019. The rally never materialized, and a counter-protest was held in the park instead

He said it would spark civil unrest to weaken 'America by giving them a taste of the terror they gladly spread all over the world.'

The terror plot was foiled by the FBI and police using an undercover officer and informant Domingo thought were his accomplices.

Military records show Domingo served about 16 months in the Army, including a four-month stint in Afghanistan in fall 2012.

A U.S. official told The Associated Press in 2019 that Domingo was demoted and discharged before completing his enlistment contract for committing an unspecified serious offense.

He left with a rank of private, the lowest possible grade.

On April 28, 2019, news website the Long Beach Post reported that the white nationalist rally never materialised, and Bluff Park instead hosted a counter-protest that was mobilised against the potential rally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQbnT_0bPfxcCZ00
Mark Domingo was an infantryman who served a combat stint in Afghanistan. He is pictured left in 2012 taking an Afghan man's fingerprints as part of the military's effort to gather biometric data on the residents

According to an FBI affidavit filed in 2019 in Los Angeles federal court and detailed by Los Angeles Daily News, Domingo plotted during March and April 2019 to 'to manufacture and use a weapon of mass destruction in order to commit mass murder.'

'On April 23 and 24, 2019, Domingo purchased several hundred nails to be used as shrapnel inside an explosive device, and provided the nails to a person whom Domingo believed to be a collaborator, but who was in fact an undercover law enforcement officer working for the FBI, for the purpose of having the (officer) manufacture weapons of mass destruction for Domingo to use in an upcoming attack,' according to the affidavit.

He made a series of online posts and had discussions with the FBI informant, in which he described 'his support for violent jihad and his aspiration to conduct an attack in the Los Angeles area,' the affidavit says.

One of his posts referenced the then-recent attacks on Mosques in New Zealand - Christchurch mosque shootings that killed 51 people - and said 'there must be retribution.'

In early March 2019, he is alleged if the affidavit to have posted a video in which he professed his devotion to the Muslim faith, and the following day wrote online that 'america needs another vegas event … something to kick off civil unrest … and its not about winning the civil war its about weakening america and giving them a taste of the terror they gladly spread all over the world.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3umKUK_0bPfxcCZ00
White nationalists never showed up to the planned event in Bluff Park on April 28, 2019, but a large group of counter protesters (pictured) demonstrated instead

The FBI posited Domingo considered a number of different targets to attack, including shooting police officers, churches and a military facility.

The affidavit states that the disgraced veteran met repeatedly with a person he believed to be a co-conspirator who was actually an FBI informant.

During their meetings, he is said to have discussed carrying out a mass-casualty attack and plans to obtain an explosive device and firearms to carry it out.

In one of their meetings, Domingo allegedly 'drew a diagram and explained multiple scenarios for how he could attack police officers,' the affidavit says.

Domingo allegedly plotted with the informant to obtain the explosive device, and also purchased the three-inch nails he wanted to plant inside the bomb to cause further damage and injuries, the files claim.

Upon learning that the white supremacist rally at the Long Beach park might be cancelled, Domingo and the informant discussed other potential targets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1seqoV_0bPfxcCZ00
Pictured: The FBI  briefing in 2019 beside photos of Domingo, who was arrested in connection with an alleged terror plot targeting Southern California sites
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KOKRw_0bPfxcCZ00
Domingo allegedly told the FBI informant that he thought about orchestrating attacks on other busy places, such as Santa Monica Pier (pictured above, file photo)

According to the affidavit, these included a Saturday rally in Huntington Beach or a simmer attack on LA's Santa Monica Peer.

Despite this, Domingo told the informant on April 24, 2019 he was again focused on the planning Long Beach rally, the files say.

Domingo was arrested on April 26, 2019 federal officials said at the time, after an undercover officers delivered mock explosive devices - which the suspect believed were real.

The group travelled to Long Beach to survey the rally and to determine where best to place the explosives so it would cause the most damage.

'During the drive (to the park), Domingo said the plan was to arrive early in the morning on Sunday, before too many people showed up for the rally, and disguise themselves as counter-protesters,' according to the affidavit.

'As Domingo drove past the Port of Long Beach, Domingo told (the informant and undercover officer) that if they survived the attack on Sunday, they could conduct further attacks, including at the Long Beach Port, which Domingo said would significantly disrupt the U.S. economy. Domingo also discussed initiating an attack on a train.'

According to the affidavit, while they were at Bluff Park Domingo said 'they should try to find the most `crowded' areas in order to kill the most people in the attack.'

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

229K+
Followers
87K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islam#Shooting#White Supremacist#Fbi#Civil Unrest#Fbi#The Associated Press#The Long Beach Post#Los Angeles Daily News#Muslim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Public SafetyNew Pittsburgh Courier

Murder plot reveals a deadly mix: White supremacists and law enforcement

The FBI recently unearth a deadly secret: top Ku Klux Klan members work in America’s prisons, holding unlimited power over inmates, including recent revelations in Florida where authorities thwarted a plot to kill a Black prisoner. “I have long asked (Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch), to no avail,...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

FBI agents came to my Brooklyn home and told me Iran was planning to kidnap me. Then my life changed

It is not every day that two FBI agents leave multiple messages urging you to call back. That is what happened to me in late September 2020, and although I was concerned, I told them I really didn’t have the time. I was in the midst of organizing the United For Navid campaign to protest the cruel execution of the popular wrestler Navid Afkari who had been arrested for protesting against the theocratic regime in Iran. I had a lot to do.But they insisted and soon, an unmarked car arrived to whisk my husband, Kambiz Foroohar, and I to a...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

'He died hoping his security would come'

South Florida (CNN) -- When Haiti's president was brutally assassinated in his bedroom last month, just one witness was there to see it. She happened to know him better than anyone else. Martine Moise, the first lady of Haiti, was found bleeding on the floor next to the body of...
California StateSan Francisco Chronicle

Refugee who fought fires in California prison ordered deported to a country he's never been to

A former California prison firefighter granted early parole for good behavior was ordered deported Tuesday to Vietnam — a country he’s never set foot in. Phi Pham, 30, of Hayward learned his fate during a federal immigration hearing in Colorado, where he’s been detained since his June 16 release from Folsom State Prison. Convicted of shooting a man during an argument when he was 20, Pham earned an early release due to good behavior, the completion of multiple educational courses and the positive reviews he received from his civilian fire captain.
ProtestsPosted by
Axios

Trump slams officer who fatally shot rioter Ashli Babbitt

Former President Trump issued a statement Wednesday criticizing law enforcement who responded to the Capitol insurrection and praising Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot while participating in the riot. Why it matters: Babbitt was one of five people to die as a result of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack that...
WorldInternational Business Times

2 Women Kill Newborns With Lover’s Help, All 3 Arrested

In a shocking incident, two women have been accused of killing and burying their newborns soon after giving birth. The women and their lover, a 36-year-old man who is said to have helped them in the crime, were arrested on July 30, but details of the brutal murder came out Saturday.
RelationshipsThe Independent

‘The husband could kill you at any moment’: The women facing brutal violence in Mexico’s epicentre of crime

“I have never talked about this before,” Juana, who lives in the epicentre of organised crime in Mexico, says. “I feel lighter”. Juana, who got married at the age of 13, passes her days in the mountains of Guerrero, where she is subjected to unthinkable violence and abuse from her husband of 30 years. She longs to divorce him, but her two sons – who control all of her telephone usage – have forbidden her from leaving him.
Santa Barbara, CANBC San Diego

Federal Complaint Reveals Gruesome Details of Children's Killing in Rosarito, Mexico, Father Expected in Court Wednesday

Warning: graphic content; this article may be disturbing to some. Discretion is advised. A Santa Barbara man took his two toddler children to Rosarito, Mexico, where he shot a fishing spear into their chests and left them to die on a ranch 35 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a criminal complaint filed by federal authorities Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy