Breathe In The Clean Beautiful Air Here In BisMan

The last couple of winters have been relatively mild in Bismarck Mandan. In October of 2019, you might remember we were hit with a 17 inch snow in early October. After that however, we had very little snow over the course of the rest of the winter. In fact, you could say the drought we are currently in, started after that snow. In October of 2020 we also had an early snow and cold spell, but the rest of the winter was pretty warm, with very little snow. By February, in both 2019 and 2020 winter was essentially over in North Dakota. What little snow we had, had melted.