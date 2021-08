Ortega went 2-for-4 with a stolen base Sunday in the Cubs' 9-3 loss to the White Sox. The 30-year-old journeyman outfielder probably won't be a cornerstone piece for the Cubs as they embark on a rebuild, but he's been a nice find off the scrap heap in an otherwise disappointing season for the North Siders. Since getting his minor-league contract selected from Triple-A Iowa in late May, Ortega has gone from serving as a lightly used fourth or fifth outfielder to playing everyday as the Cubs' leadoff man. With an incredible .394/.449/.662 slash line to go with four home runs and four steals since the All-Star break, Ortega has given manager David Ross no reason to move him off the table-setting role.