NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Commissioners (the “Board”) of Martin County, Minnesota (the “County”), will hold a public hearing at a meeting of the County Board beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, to be held at the Martin County Courthouse, 201 Lake Avenue, Fairmont, Minnesota, on the request of Tammy Grathwohl and Troy Card, owners of property, in connection with the proposed construction of a new single-family home located at 321 200th Ave., Fairmont, MN, and to grant abatement to Tammy Grathwohl and Troy Card of property taxes to be levied by the County on Parcel ID No. 17.380.0040 in the City of Fairmont (the “Property”). The total amount of the taxes proposed to be abated by the County on the Property for the years 2022 through 2031 is estimated to be $14,690.00. The Board of Commissioners will consider granting property tax abatement, in response to the request.