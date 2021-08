Saying out loud what many people already think about electric cars, Boris Johnson’s climate spokeswoman, Allegra Stratton, has received a lot of green flak. Despite a prominent role in pursuing the Government’s green agenda, she admitted this week that she’s not yet willing to trade in her old diesel car for a sparkling new electric. Like many using the UK’s roads, for her a car is not just a virtue-signalling accessory only to be wheeled out for the odd short journey. She uses her car to visit relatives all round the country and, with small children, is understandably reluctant to volunteer for long recharging breaks.