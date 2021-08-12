Peter Rhodes on bytes in your pipes, going Tonto and yet another hike in our insurance bills
Read the latest column from Peter Rhodes. It has been an interesting time for Native American names. The alpaca sentenced to death for testing positive for bovine TB was named after the great chief Geronimo. Boris Johnson was accused by aides of “going ****ing Tonto” in a row with Chancellor Rishi Sunak. I'm not sure how one goes Tonto, unless it involves wearing buckskin and calling your boss Kemosabe.www.shropshirestar.com
