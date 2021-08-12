Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Peter Rhodes on bytes in your pipes, going Tonto and yet another hike in our insurance bills

By Peter Rhodes
Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead the latest column from Peter Rhodes. It has been an interesting time for Native American names. The alpaca sentenced to death for testing positive for bovine TB was named after the great chief Geronimo. Boris Johnson was accused by aides of “going ****ing Tonto” in a row with Chancellor Rishi Sunak. I'm not sure how one goes Tonto, unless it involves wearing buckskin and calling your boss Kemosabe.

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Geronimo
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Bills#Capital Letters#Native American#Tb#Boris Tonto#Guardian#Commons#Labour#Corbyn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
TrafficTelegraph

Put HS2 ‘out of its misery’, senior Tories to urge ministers

Conservative MPs are lining up to denounce HS2 in the Commons after more than 100,000 members of the public secured a debate on scrapping the high-speed rail line. Senior Tories are preparing to urge ministers to put the project "out of its misery" as they point to spiralling costs and a shift to working from home as evidence that it should be cancelled and the £98 billion budget distributed elsewhere.
EconomyShropshire Star

UK worker numbers rise further despite furlough support winding down

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 182,000 between June and July. UK worker numbers have rebounded further in July as the labour market recovery continued despite the initial winding down of the furlough scheme, according to official figures. The...
EconomyShropshire Star

More in work across Shropshire

The number in work across the West Midlands rose again in the three months to the end of June. The latest Office for National Statistics figures also showed another drop in the region's unemployment rate for the period with the number claiming unemployment benefits mainly continuing to fall again in July.
Public HealthBBC

Covid testing is rip-off, says former regulator

PCR tests for travel have become "a predictable Covid rip-off", says the former chairman of the Competition and Markets Authority, Lord Tyrie. Lord Tyrie said the competition regulator had been "too slow to react" to complaints about testing providers. Holidaymakers have objected to high prices and poor service from many...
AnimalsShropshire Star

Geronimo the alpaca lives another day as High Court hearing postponed

Geronimo’s owner Helen Macdonald has brought a last-ditch attempt to save him to the High Court. An alpaca who faces being destroyed because the Government says he has bovine TB will live another day after an urgent High Court hearing was adjourned. Geronimo has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis...
EconomyShropshire Star

Jobs at risk at historic Shrewsbury factory

An engineering firm based at a well-known Shropshire factory has announced plans to move a major part of the business to Sheffield. The decision from Radius Aerospace is expected to mean job losses at the Shrewsbury-based firm, which operates out of the old Sentinel Works on Whitchurch Road – formerly Doncasters.
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Burnley: a case study for a lost Labour town

The Labour Party is preparing for its second conference since Keir Starmer became leader, and it's fair to say things haven't improved much since Labour lost the 2019 general election. There was the significant by-election loss in Hartlepool, the collapse of Labour's vote when Lib Dems beat the Tories in...
BusinessShropshire Star

UK wages soar by 8.8% year-on-year after workers taken off furlough

Meanwhile, earnings excluding bonuses were up 7.4% for the period, in line with analyst predictions. Workers’ wages have surged higher following the reopening of the economy amid fears over the impact of inflation. The latest labour market figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that total earnings, including...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Why is the UK Parliament being recalled?

The UK Parliament is being recalled from its summer recess on Wednesday to debate the situation in Afghanistan. MPs had not been due to return until September 6, but the decision follows pressure from opposition parties and critics of government policy. The decision was taken by the House of Commons...
AdvocacyPosted by
newschain

‘No plans’ for Boris Johnson to meet Gurkhas on hunger strike

There are no plans for Boris Johnson to meet Gurkha veterans who are on day 10 of a hunger strike over their pensions, the Prime Minister’s spokesman has said. The group outside Downing Street is calling for equal pensions for Gurkhas who retired before 1997 but are not eligible for a full UK armed forces pension.
TV & VideosTelegraph

Channel 4 turns to ex-Ofcom boss in privatisation battle

Channel 4 has turned to a former boss of the media watchdog Ofcom to help stiffen its defences against the threat of privatisation. The Bake Off broadcaster is being advised on the Government’s consultation on the future of Channel 4 by Flint Global, an independent consultancy co-founded by Ed Richards.
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Margaret Thatcher is far more popular with the ‘red wall’ than you think – and Boris Johnson knows it

Boris Johnson certainly has a knack for bad jokes and his repertoire is nothing if not varied. Past “hits” include quips about dead bodies on the coast of Libya and tank-topped bum boys. He’s not quite Roy Chubby Brown, but he does seem to have an inexorable compulsion towards being provocative.Last week, he made arguably his bravest attempt at banter yet and in doing so invoked the spirit of Margaret Thatcher. Our prime minister is a dedicated agitator – but at the expense of enraging newfound northern members of the Tories? Surely not. Unless of course he knows (as I...
EducationShropshire Star

Peter Rhodes on university debt, local headlines and a fallen minister

Read the latest column from Peter Rhodes. Peter Lampl, chairman and founder of an educational trust, declares that too many teenagers are going to university, creating a massive problem for the nation's finances. Yet he's only saying what many families have been saying for years. English universities were traditionally centres...
InternetPosted by
TechRadar

You might soon get your superfast broadband via a water pipe

The UK government is trialling a new way of connecting hard-to-reach rural areas to gigabit broadband networks by running fibre optic cables through water mains pipes. The three-year trial project will look to test out ways of getting remote regions of the country up to speed with fibre broadband without the need to dig up roads or disrupt infrastructure in areas where connections are poor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy