Peter Rhodes on bytes in your pipes, going Tonto and yet another hike in our insurance bills

Boris Johnson certainly has a knack for bad jokes and his repertoire is nothing if not varied. Past “hits” include quips about dead bodies on the coast of Libya and tank-topped bum boys. He’s not quite Roy Chubby Brown, but he does seem to have an inexorable compulsion towards being provocative.Last week, he made arguably his bravest attempt at banter yet and in doing so invoked the spirit of Margaret Thatcher. Our prime minister is a dedicated agitator – but at the expense of enraging newfound northern members of the Tories? Surely not. Unless of course he knows (as I...