An unnamed developer bid $110 million for the site of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, Fla., marking the first offer since the deadly collapse of the building. If selected as the stalking-horse offer, the bid would increase to $120 million, setting the threshold for competing submissions, said Avison Young’s Michael Fay during a court hearing on Wednesday. Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman, the presiding judge in several lawsuits filed against the Champlain Towers condo board, hired Fay pro-bono to facilitate the sale.