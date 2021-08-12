Cancel
Concerns Ironbridge could lose World Heritage status over power station development rejected

By Dominic Robertson
Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCouncil planning officers rejected suggestions that the redevelopment of a former power station could lead to Ironbridge losing its World Heritage Site status. During Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee meeting to assess proposals to build 1,000 homes on the site, concerns were raised that the impact of the development could lead to Ironbridge losing the coveted status – as happened to Liverpool last month.

#Ironbridge#Housing Development#Power Station#Uk#Shropshire Council#French#Telford Wrekin#Whs
