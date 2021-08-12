Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Mavs Fall Short in 2OT vs. Jazz NBA Summer League

By Grant Afseth
Posted by 
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 5 days ago

It took two overtime periods for an outcome to be reached, but finally, the Dallas Mavericks ultimately fell short 81-80 at the hands of the Utah Jazz in Game 2 of the team's summer league schedule.

It's difficult to envision a worse possible start than what the Mavericks put together in this game -- trailing 10-0 in the early-going. Both teams relied on the free-throw line to offset poor efficiency from both the field and beyond the arc. The Jazz led 18-17 through the first quarter.

Tyrell Terry led the Mavericks during the second quarter with seven points. He played a pivotal role in Dallas outscoring the Jazz by a 21-15 margin within the frame -- resulting in a 38-33 lead at halftime.

After a few minutes into the third quarter, Terry went down with a groin injury and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Carlik Jones was relied upon and he was quite underwhelming to close the period. He went 1-of-4 (25.0%) from the floor with 2 turnovers all while being a -10 in plus-minus.

Without Terry to lead the charge, the Mavericks were outscored by a five-point margin in the third quarter. Robert Franks and Eugene Omoruyi did their best to keep Dallas afloat by combining for 11 points in the frame, despite Jones' shortcomings.

Facing a 59-54 deficit to begin the fourth quarter, the Mavericks seemingly went away from Jones as he logged just over a minute of action in the period. Dallas took advantage of a strong group effort from Omoruyi, Franks, and Devontae Shuler within this stretch.

Franks and Shuler provided some hot perimeter shooting in the final period as they went 4-of-5 (80.0%) and totaled 12 combined points. Without Terry on the floor, both players played a pivotal role in keeping the Mavericks afloat from beyond the arc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQXpX_0bPflXJI00

Meanwhile, Omoruyi was doing dirty work inside to create some balance and tacked up a team-most seven points. At one point, Omoruyi had a putback with 7.8 seconds left that gave the Mavericks a 75-72 lead.

Elijah Hughes knocked down a game-tying three-pointer with 3.3 seconds left in regulation. The shot ultimately forced overtime as Nate Hinton was unable to make something happen on a drive to the rim against a congested paint.

Neither team was able to create separation in the first overtime period, which lasted for just two minutes instead of the traditional five minutes in regular NBA action. This required a 'sudden death' outcome in a second overtime to decide the outcome.

Trent Forrest was sent to the free-throw line and splitting his pair of attempts was enough to constitute a victory for the Jazz.

Hinton, one of the Mavericks' two-way contract recipients in 2020-21, put together a concerning outing. He finished with just nine points and went 4-of-18 (22.2%) from the field while coming up empty on all five of his takes from beyond the arc.

The Mavericks received an impactful outing from Tyrell Terry, who finished with an efficient 10 points. His performance was cut short after 17 minutes. Dallas received a total of 33 points between Franks (17) and Omoruyi (16). Franks managed to make five shots from beyond the arc while Omoruyi went 7-of-10 (70.0%) on free throws.

Following yet another summer league loss, the Mavericks now hold an 0-2 record to start things off in Las Vegas. Next up is a matchup with the Denver Nuggets at 2 p.m. on Saturday (NBA TV).

Comments / 0

DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
263
Followers
488
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Forrest
Person
Elijah Hughes
Person
Tyrell Terry
Person
Nate Hinton
Person
Carlik Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#Nba Action#Nba Tv#Mavs Fall Short#Nba Summer League#The Dallas Mavericks#Omoruyi Franks#The Denver Nuggets#Nba Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

76ers Throttle Mavs In Summer League Opener 95-73

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks' summer league debut did not end up going as planned. The team came out of the gate poorly and trailed the Philadelphia 76ers by as many as 17 points in the opening period and never recovered -- losing the game with 95-73 being the final score.
NBAmavs.com

Sixers defeat Mavs, 95-73, in summer league play

LAS VEGAS – This wasn’t exactly the type of first impression the Dallas Mavericks wanted to show in their debut at the MGM Resorts Summer League. The Mavs fell behind by 17 points after the first quarter on Monday afternoon, and that set the table for their brutal 95-73 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at the Thomas & Mack Center. Indeed, it was a rough outing for the Mavs, who will play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CDT at the Cox Pavilion.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Nuggets trade lands Jimmy Butler in Denver

There are plenty of teams that have had disappointing seasons over the years but this trade includes two in particular. Both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets have been unable to get to that NBA championship level and for different reasons. If both sides want to shake things up, this is a trade that could accomplish that goal.
NBA95.5 FM WIFC

Bucks Swing Trade With Grizzlies

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks added another shooter to the roster on Friday as they traded Sam Merrill and two future 2nd round draft choices to the Memphis Grizzlies for Grayson Allen. Badger fans will remember Allen as having 16 points in a Duke win over Bucky in...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat Potential Starting Lineup: They Can Surprise The East Again

The Miami Heat finally got a blockbuster deal done when they acquired 6-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion Kyle Lowry to improve their starting lineup. Miami did a fantastic job making the Finals in 2020 but were clearly lacking a third All-Star to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Sad Admission

Charles Barkley has spoken about his relationship with Michael Jordan on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like anything has changed. The legendary NBA big man revealed in an interview with Bob Costas that his relationship with Jordan continues to be strained. “We’re not,” Barkley told Costas when asked if...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

JJ Redick Says Kevin Durant Is The Best Player In The NBA: "He Doesn’t Count! He’s A Cheat Code And There’s No One On Planet Earth That Can Do What He Does As Efficiently As He Does It."

Kevin Durant has had a good year in terms of basketball, bouncing back from an Achilles injury suffered during his time with the Golden State Warriors. During the 2020-21 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant averaged 26.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 5.6 APG, and later led Team USA to the gold medal in the Olympics. His performances this season have reminded the world that he is a top-tier superstar, and he has a very good claim to being the best player in the world.
NBANBC Sports

Report: Former Celtic Rajon Rondo on the move again

Former Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo is on the move yet again. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Rondo, along with Patrick Beverly and Daniel Oturu, had been dealt from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Eric Bledsoe. The Grizzlies will be Rondo's ninth...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Victor Oladipo Is The Biggest Loser Of Free Agency After Rejecting $112M From Pacers And $45.2M From Rockets Only To Sign A Veteran's Minimum Deal This Offseason

Victor Oladipo will return to the Miami Heat next season. Oladipo's career has been a bit like a roller coaster over the last few seasons. After his initial trade from Oklahoma City to Indiana, Oladipo took the next step in his career, as he became a superstar for the franchise. Oladipo seemed like the next big thing, as he continued to impress fans and the whole league with his spectacular performances.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Pascal Siakam News

There’s been a lot of speculation about Pascal Siakam’s future in Toronto over the past year or so. Siakam, an NBA All-Star in 2020, has been the subject of several trade rumors over the past season. However, his future in Toronto is reportedly clear. According to reports, the Raptors have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy