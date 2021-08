Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Larsen Road with two individuals who were talking and they were fine, and suspicious activity in the 700 block of Oak Street; were unable to capture an orange cat that reportedly had been lurking in the 300 block of Clarence Street for the last few weeks or to locate a dog in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for which someone requested a welfare check, or a suspicious person in the parking lot in the first block of Madison Avenue; placed requests for extra patrol in the 700 block of Oak Street and the 100 block of West Milwaukee Avenue on the briefing board.