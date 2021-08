Expected to open in 2024, the new school will be located on existing Crestline property. Hartselle City Schools Board members and Hartselle City Council members joined Hartselle City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Dee Dee Jones, and Mayor Randy Garrison at Crestline Elementary School Tuesday to announce plans for the construction of a new Crestline Elementary School. The planning and design phase will begin in the coming weeks with expectations to break ground in the spring of 2022. The opening of the new school is projected for the fall of 2024. Upon completion, the new Crestline Elementary should accommodate 800 kindergarten – fourth-grade students. The current facility, after remodeling, will serve as a centralized Pre-K center.