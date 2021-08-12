Police expanding Shropshire maternity scandal investigation team
The police team investigating Shropshire's maternity scandal is expanding with more investigative support officers being added to the inquiry. The investigation – Operation Lincoln – was launched in June last year to look at whether there is a criminal case to answer over incidents where babies and mothers either died, or were injured, while in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).www.shropshirestar.com
