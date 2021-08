DENVER(CBS)- Typically, one of the best viewed meteor showers of the year is happening this week! The annual Perseid Meteor Shower is ramping up for what should be a good show Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night. The peak of the whole affair will be before dawn on Thursday morning when you might be able to see up to 60 meteors an hour under a dark sky in perfect conditions. A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above desert pine trees on Aug. 13, 2015 in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, Nevada. The annual display, known as the Perseid shower because the...