It’s Time for Choosing Another Type of Vacation

I am home again after extended family vacations including New Orleans and the beach. The entire tribe went to Dauphin Island with some of us venturing on to NoLa at the end of that trip. Dauphin Island was all about fishing and family. All of the immediate family except one grandson were together. It turns out that it was our good luck that the grandson not with us and was elsewhere. He was off with his best friend’s family at Perdido on the other side of the bay. We considered taking the ferry over to pick him up to be with us, but when it involved getting him back with his friend’s family to finish out their stay, we decided the logistics were just too complicated to achieve. We missed him, but let him stay. It turned out to be a good decision. All of the clan at Perdido, included him, came down with COVID. We dodged that bullet by him not coming. Of course, the word on the news is that the Delta variant is rampant and worse than the original virus. Just when we thought the worst was over, here it comes again. We hear that those in danger are mainly the unvaccinated, but in the same breath the newscaster will say but the vaccinated may be carriers, then proceed on to giving us other rumors and guesswork advice. We hear from experts, many of who disagree with each other. The truth of the matter is we are mostly dealing with guesswork and a lot of opinions. The question is – are we going into another lockdown? What happens next? None of us knows not even the most scholarly among us. The question remains as it has for the past year and a half…what do we do now? Just when we were starting to have fun again, we may be put back in timeout.