Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

It’s Time for Choosing Another Type of Vacation

By Sue Rudolph
sixtyandme.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhh. At last. There you are, lying out on your lounger underneath the sun umbrella, with an endless white sandy beach stretched out before you. Drink in hand, you will spend the afternoon reading and people watching, perhaps a brief swim in the warm waters of this tropical ocean. You...

sixtyandme.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Tourism#Bottled Water#Responsible Travel#Restaurants#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Boats & Watercraftsfloridasportsman.com

Vacation

Off topic question Mango man. Did you own or fish on a 32 Luhrs express in the early 2000’’s?. Since we're 2/3rds of the way through summer, does anyone have a vacation planned?. We're heading up to Ogunquit Maine, Marginal way for a beak from the house, yard, and yes,...
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Editor’s Note: At One Time or Another, We’re All Tourists

It’s peak tourist season here in Door County, which means we’ve been sharing our piece of paradise with thousands and thousands of visitors for a couple months now. Around this time, it’s not unusual to hear comments like the one I heard while grocery shopping last weekend: “I don’t want to be a part of your tourist experience, but I have no choice.”
New Orleans, LAThe Thomasville Times

Vacation time spent at Daulphin Island

I am home again after extended family vacations including New Orleans and the beach. The entire tribe went to Dauphin Island with some of us venturing on to NoLa at the end of that trip. Dauphin Island was all about fishing and family. All of the immediate family except one grandson were together. It turns out that it was our good luck that the grandson not with us and was elsewhere. He was off with his best friend’s family at Perdido on the other side of the bay. We considered taking the ferry over to pick him up to be with us, but when it involved getting him back with his friend’s family to finish out their stay, we decided the logistics were just too complicated to achieve. We missed him, but let him stay. It turned out to be a good decision. All of the clan at Perdido, included him, came down with COVID. We dodged that bullet by him not coming. Of course, the word on the news is that the Delta variant is rampant and worse than the original virus. Just when we thought the worst was over, here it comes again. We hear that those in danger are mainly the unvaccinated, but in the same breath the newscaster will say but the vaccinated may be carriers, then proceed on to giving us other rumors and guesswork advice. We hear from experts, many of who disagree with each other. The truth of the matter is we are mostly dealing with guesswork and a lot of opinions. The question is – are we going into another lockdown? What happens next? None of us knows not even the most scholarly among us. The question remains as it has for the past year and a half…what do we do now? Just when we were starting to have fun again, we may be put back in timeout.
Workoutschatsports.com

Different Types of Pilates Equipment For You To Choose From

Pilates is an ancient system of exercise and movement that is still growing in popularity in the United States. You can find a Pilates studio located in every major city in the country, but finding Pilates equipment to help you get started is crucial if you want to work on your Pilates exercises without breaking a sweat. Having access to a Pilates studio will allow you to begin with some of the more basic Pilates exercises, which are great for developing strength and flexibility. But once you have developed a base of basic Pilates exercises, you can purchase some advanced equipment to give yourself a complete workout.
Lifestylecharlestonceo.com

Americans Make Up For Lost Vacation Time

With summer fully underway, many Americans are making up for lost time and finally taking that long-dreamed about vacation. According to Allianz Partners USA's 13th annual Vacation Confidence Index*, Americans are more confident than ever that they'll vacation sometime this year, with more than six in 10 saying they will take a trip of at least seven days to a destination 100 miles away from home.
TravelMitchellrepublic.com

Woster: Summertime is vacation time

Today’s social-media platforms make it ever so easy to follow along on relatives’ vacation trips. It’s possible these days to see electronic versions of the old still photographs and the home movies while the travelers are still on the road. No waiting for people to return from their trips, send their film to be processed and run to the mail box day after day to see if the finished photos, slides and film had been delivered.
Lifestylenewcity.com

On Vacation: A Traveler’s Lexicon

Hike: that which other people do on vacation, preferably not on yours; walking at an unfortunate and uncomfortable diagonal in order to see views (see Views) Views: that which hikers say is part of the joy and purpose of hiking; seeing these cause them to exclaim passionately; also the subject of photos that hikers assume you will be passionate about.
fashionisers.com

How to Choose the Perfect Outfit Every Time

Sometimes, it’s incredibly difficult to decide what to wear. You may remember times when you tried everything in your closet, throwing the discards on the floor as you rushed to find the perfect outfit. Even professionals need advice from time to time to make sure their clothing matches the occasion, but there is a way to choose the perfect outfit every time you need one. Here are the steps to accomplish that feat.
TravelTravelPulse

Bowman’s Travel Brief: Returning Restrictions

The Delta variant continues to make its impact on the travel industry. Over the last two weeks, we’ve seen several popular destinations reinstate restrictions on travel, from countries updating entry requirements and mandating travelers be vaccinated to multiple US cities implementing proof of vaccine requirements. Cruise lines have changed protocols...
Apparelfashionisers.com

How to Choose a Men’s Gold Bracelet

The 2020s might just be the best era in a while for men’s jewelry. It’s about time there was an upgrade that guys could finally get on board with. Back in the day, there wasn’t much of a selection. Considering the terrible 2000s men’s bracelet trends, it’s no wonder so many guys didn’t buy bracelets. Seriously, how are you supposed to wear a puka shell bracelet in the winter at work?
LifestyleTravelPulse

Study Finds Travelers' Confidence Is Growing With Most Planning Trips

Americans continue to grow more confident in travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a brand new study from travel insurance and assistance company Allianz Partners USA. According to the recent survey of more than 1,360 Allianz customers who purchased a policy between October 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021...
Travelcntraveler.com

The Best Places to Travel in October

As much as we love beach lounging in summer and exploring snowy wonderlands in winter, there's something extra special about traveling during the fall. Aside from fewer tourists and lower prices, October brings harvest festivals, Halloween parties, and the best foliage of the year. (And those warm beaches are still open, if you're willing to fly for them.) Whether you're looking to view some spectacular fall foliage or escape to the warm Caribbean this year, these are 10 of the best places to travel in October.
Lifestylecntraveler.com

For Some Adventurers, the True Thrill Is in Finding Mental Strength

A few years ago, swishing through the monotone nothingness of the Arctic tundra in Norway's frozen north, I realized I might have had the whole idea of adventure wrong. The predominant feeling from my five-day, 75-mile trek across the Finnmarksvidda plateau, dragging a sled on cross-country skis, was an acute sense of my own tininess.
Travelcoveteur.com

It’s Official: These Are the Best Beach Towns to Put On Your Travel List

August has typically been seen as a month reserved for a summer holiday. It's a time seemingly dedicated to long-awaited getaways, unplugged moments from work, and indulging in beach-friendly destinations. And while this will always remain true, the travel culture has shifted over the last year, deeming seasonal cities year-round destinations and ultimately putting new travel destinations on our radars.
Boats & WatercraftsTravelPulse

Crystal Endeavor To Sail on Caribbean Itinerary for Inaugural Season

Crystal Expedition Cruises has announced its newest ship, the Crystal Endeavor, will feature a new itinerary in the Caribbean this October and November, as part of its inaugural season. The luxurious yacht will sail from Miami on October 25 on a nine-night itinerary called Expedition Yachting: Caribbean Mystique, visiting San...
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

Returning Travel Patterns: Where People Are Permitted to Travel, They Will Travel - American Express

Returning travel patterns: where people are permitted to travel, they will travel (GBT Global Business Consulting, July 2021) Domestic travel continues to represent most travel activity (more than 80%) and this is not expected to change much during the summer period, normally a slow period for business travel. If restrictions on travel reduce and vaccinations continue to roll out, intra-regional and international travel could take off from September.
Kidsarchitectureartdesigns.com

Considerations When Choosing a Kid’s Bed

Investing in a kid’s bed for your child is an exciting time. However, because it’s an investment that needs to last a couple of years, the task can also be daunting. Faced with many choices, parents often face decision paralysis and don’t know which aspects to prioritise. Read through this guide to learn all about the important things you must consider before buying a kid’s bed.
TravelTravelPulse

How Travel Advisors Can Prepare for Another Pandemic Wave

COVID-19 is once again affecting the travel industry due to its new and fast-spreading Delta variant. Since today’s travelers must once more decide whether to postpone or cancel their trip, we need to figure out exactly how we’re going to handle postponements and cancelations. Do we just give travelers credits and move everyone over?
TravelTravelPulse

Popular Trips To Start Planning For

Cruise Planners launched its Where2Next virtual travel series a year ago, showcasing various travel destinations and trips for advisors’ clients to learn about. From US getaways to European adventures and river cruises, the company covers a variety of exciting trip opportunities for future travelers to consider. Earlier this summer, Cruise Planners educated travelers on Hawaii.

Comments / 0

Community Policy