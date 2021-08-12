Cancel
Law Enforcement

SJPD and Community Partners Work Together to End Human Trafficking in South Bay

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn cooperation with our community partners, South Bay Coalition to End Human Trafficking, Community Solutions, MATRI, and AACI, the San José Police Department, and the Norman Y. Mineta San José International Airport are proud to announce a human trafficking campaign focusing on our Asian Pacific Islander communities. The campaign will be posted on billboards, on social media, and within the Norman Y. Mineta San José International Airport in multiple languages.

