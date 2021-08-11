Certification deadline extended for work opportunity tax credit

A credit shelter trust is used to help married couples with significant assets pass their estates after their deaths to children or other beneficiaries without incurring estate taxes. Credit shelter trusts are also useful for avoiding probate, shielding assets from creditors and ensuring the wishes of a deceased spouse are carried out. While they are mostly useful for large estates, couples with sizable financial assets can get important benefits from using credit shelter trusts as part of overall estate plans. Consider working with a financial advisor as you create or update your estate plan.