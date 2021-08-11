Certification deadline extended for work opportunity tax credit
The IRS issued Notice 2021-43 Tuesday providing transition relief for the deadline by which employers must request certification of employees as members of the designated community resident or qualified summer youth employee targeted groups for purposes of the work opportunity tax credit (WOTC). Under the transition relief, certain employers have until Nov. 8, 2021, to submit required certification requests.www.journalofaccountancy.com
