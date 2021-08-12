S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl is being developed in Unreal Engine 5
GSC Game World has confirmed that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl will be running on Epic’s latest game engine iteration, Unreal Engine 5. If you thought that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl — the upcoming post-apocalyptic shooter from GSC Game World — looked really good in the June trailer, it’s because the game is being developed using Epic’s Unreal Engine 5. The news was announced in a Tweet from GSC Game World when retweeting a post from the Unreal Engine Twitter channel.www.trueachievements.com
Comments / 0