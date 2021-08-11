‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ TV Series Coming to Amazon This Fall

It’s not the most eloquent horror title in history, but it certainly is memorable: I Know What You Did Last Summer, directed by Jim Gillespie and written by Kevin Williamson. IKWYDLS opened in theaters just a year after Williamson’s Scream completely reinvented the slasher film, and benefited from the creative connections between the two films. It also sported a cast mostly collected from popular teen shows of the day, including Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt. It was a big enough hit to get a sequel the following year (1998’s I Still Know What You Did Last Summer) and an unrelated second sequel in 2006 (I Always Know What You Did Last Summer).