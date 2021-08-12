Beds & Headboards at Macy's: 20% to 70% off + extra 10% off

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Ellis Adin, boyfriend, John, and puppy Margot. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: John and I met right before the pandemic, and were soon forced into lockdown when New York City was struck with COVID. Early on, we knew we’d quarantine together as other friends and roommates fled the city. After half a year of spending every day together between our two apartments, I found this gorgeous spot in Clinton Hill and knew we needed a new space to call home. From the start, I was captivated by the high ceilings, moldings, and fireplaces. It needed some work, but we saw the potential and could not wait to move in. Decorating the apartment became a therapeutic activity to keep us busy during the pandemic. We were both busy working from home, and looked forward to those pockets of time where we could truly make the place our own. This included creating our own art to hang on the walls as well. Once we were happy with the outcome, we welcomed a little Frenchie puppy into the family.