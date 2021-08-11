Cancel
Update On Molly Holly’s Producer Tryouts, More Backstage News

By Jozef Kostecki
ewrestlingnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report from PWInsider has offered an update on Molly Holly’s current status in WWE, following her beginning a trial period as a producer back in May. Holly, who has spent the majority of her time travelling with the SmackDown roster as a producer, has now been seen working multiple recent episodes of RAW. Holly had stated that her trial period was set to last two months, but three months in and it seems she is still with the company.

