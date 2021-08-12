Bristol County Sheriff’s Office visit Fairhaven with K9s in tow

“We want to send a big THANK YOU to our friends at the Fairhaven Housing Authority for inviting our K9 team to come hang out with the seniors today. Sgt. William Dillingham was joined by Officers Ryan Isherwood and Brennan Bulgar, as well as City of Fall River Police Department Officer Marc Correia, at Oxford Terrace and Dana Court this morning to explain what our K9 program is all about and how it benefits the community.