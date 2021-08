We recently were fortunate to speak with gaming industry veterans Ray Mazza and Michael Duke who currently head up Never Forget Games. Never Forget was the first of three new affiliated studios announced by Wildlife Studios so far in 2021. Mazza worked on The Sims franchise for over a decade at Electronic Arts — he was creative director for The Sims 4 and lead game designer on The Sims 3. He’s most known for his work on Merge Dragons and Merge Magic. Duke, meanwhile, also worked at Electronic Arts as senior producer and lead gameplay engineer for The Sims 4, and he was also lead gameplay engineer for The Sims 3.