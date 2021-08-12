His hometown Columbia SC...road to our Natty started there in '19. Look for

Despite still being above the playoff line, the Chicago Red Stars are entering a tough “gut-check” time over the next few weeks. Rory Dames has coached the Red Stars for about a decade, never dropping below a winning record. However, with certain circumstances out of their control and other certain circumstances very much fumbled while under their control, Dames’ Red Stars have the potential to find a way to their first losing season. There to try and force it is a North Carolina Courage team that went on a tear after an early season loss in Chicago. Here is the injury report.