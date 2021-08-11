Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prince William County, VA

Supervisors are considering new development rules around the county's main source of drinking water: the Occoquan Reservoir

By Daniel Berti Times Staff Writer
princewilliamtimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Occoquan River twists and turns for 25 miles along the border of Prince William and Fairfax counties before it spills into Belmont Bay and the Potomac River. Every weekend, locals and out-of-towners can be spotted coasting up and down the water in boats and kayaks, enjoying its pastoral views. And during the school year, high school students use it for rowing practice.

www.princewilliamtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prince William County, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
City
Manassas Park, VA
City
Bristow, VA
County
Prince William County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Wells#Water Conservation#Water District#Surface Water#The Occoquan Reservoir#The Board Of County#Occoquan#Rural Crescent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...
FOXBusiness

Federal judge throws out US approval of ConocoPhillips Alaska oil project

A federal judge on Wednesday reversed the U.S. government's approval of ConocoPhillips' planned $6 billion Willow oil development in Alaska, citing problems with its environmental analysis, according to court documents. The ruling is a fresh blow to a massive drilling project that Alaskan officials hoped would help offset oil production...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy