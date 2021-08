Bobby Bowden proved many things as a college football coach but in my mind, he confirmed that there is more than one way to skin a cat. Bowden, who succumbed to pancreatic cancer on Sunday at the age of 91, was atypical of most football coaches of his era. Most coaches approached team management with an ironclad, militaristic style of discipline. While he may have strategized like a war general, he was never known for running a tight ship off the field. He was not afraid to take a chance on the field either, an approach that most coaches abhorred. Both characteristics were the keys to his success.