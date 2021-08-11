Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Not sure if BTTS, but Braxton had a really nice end of game for Sixers

By fallacy Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Not sure if this has been posted, but the other day Braxton had a really really nice end of game in a blowout against the Mavs. Seems like he got very little playing time most of the game, but he looked great at the end. He had a bunch of steals, a few high flying dunks, and a real confident looking 3pointer. If he gets more run the next few games and plays more like that, he might have a real shot at a 2-way. Granted it was a blowout, so remains to be seen how he'll look against tougher competition, but he certainly looked locked in and confident.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Btts#Mavs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Nuggets trade lands Jimmy Butler in Denver

There are plenty of teams that have had disappointing seasons over the years but this trade includes two in particular. Both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets have been unable to get to that NBA championship level and for different reasons. If both sides want to shake things up, this is a trade that could accomplish that goal.
NBAPosted by
Dirt

Kevin Durant Lands $15.6 Million Hidden Hills Mansion

Kevin Durant still has off-season love for Southern California, it would seem. Two summers ago, the perennial All-Star bounced out of his oceanfront Malibu villa, selling the $12.2 million house to “CSI” television franchise creator Anthony Zuiker. A professional move from the NBA’s Golden State Warriors to the Brooklyn Nets soon followed. But now Durant is back, and the 32-year-old holds the keys to a $15.6 million mansion in Hidden Hills, a celebrity-packed guard-gated city in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.
NBA247Sports

What anonymous NBA scouts are saying about Bronny James

With the 2021 NBA Draft officially in the books, scouts are already taking a look ahead to the future college recruiting classes and the top players to come. Unsurprisingly, LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, is already heavily under the microscope. At just 16 years old, James is currently a 247Sports...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Dwight Howard News

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason this week, when they traded for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, a California native, reportedly informed the Wizards that he would like a trade and, if possible, get moved to the Lakers. Washington was able to get that done, receiving a package of players and a draft pick for the superstar guard.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

JJ Redick Says Kevin Durant Is The Best Player In The NBA: "He Doesn’t Count! He’s A Cheat Code And There’s No One On Planet Earth That Can Do What He Does As Efficiently As He Does It."

Kevin Durant has had a good year in terms of basketball, bouncing back from an Achilles injury suffered during his time with the Golden State Warriors. During the 2020-21 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant averaged 26.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 5.6 APG, and later led Team USA to the gold medal in the Olympics. His performances this season have reminded the world that he is a top-tier superstar, and he has a very good claim to being the best player in the world.
NFLbardown.com

Tim Tebow's viral block sadly wasn't his worst of the night... it happened on THE NEXT PLAY

The Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville hasn’t exactly gone to plan, and unfortunately the proof is in the tape. The NFL journeyman was brought onto the Jags as a tight end over the offseason and he hasn’t exactly looked like he’s fit in so far. For starters, he laid down one of the single worst blocks the football world has ever seen in his preseason debut. Not sure what you were going for Tim but hey, you do you buddy.
NBACBS Sports

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, expected to sign with Hornets for Summer League, per report

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, is expected to sign with the Charlotte Hornets for the NBA's upcoming summer league in Las Vegas, according to Sports Illustrated's Rod Boone. LiAngelo is the middle brother in the Ball family, and thus far, is the least accomplished on the basketball court. While Lonzo and LaMelo were top draft picks, LiAngelo has not yet played in an NBA game.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Patrick Beverley Gets Traded... Again

Patrick Beverley was excited to learn that he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, embracing their "Grit & Grind" culture on Monday. On Tuesday morning though, he found out that he was being traded again, and this time, he's packing his bags and moving to Minnesota. According to ESPN NBA...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Celtics, Knicks Reportedly Agree To Sign-And-Trade

Shortly after free agency started, the New York Knicks reportedly signed Evan Fournier to a four-year, $78 million deal. On Tuesday, however, the team officially announced the move as a sign-and trade. The Knicks have acquired Fournier and two future second-round picks from the Boston Celtics in exchange for cash...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat Potential Starting Lineup: They Can Surprise The East Again

The Miami Heat finally got a blockbuster deal done when they acquired 6-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion Kyle Lowry to improve their starting lineup. Miami did a fantastic job making the Finals in 2020 but were clearly lacking a third All-Star to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Calls For NFL Fan To Be Banned For Life

Like many others, FS1 personality Shannon Sharpe video of the fan brawl at last night’s Rams game, and he has some thoughts on it. The fight mostly involved a fan in an Aaron Donald jersey going against one in a Todd Gurley jersey, but a woman in a San Diego Padres hat also played a key role.
NBANew York Post

LiAngelo Ball’s girlfriend fires back at trolls: Watch the ‘f–king game’

LiAngelo Ball’s girlfriend, singer-songwriter Evoni Barbour, sent a fierce PSA to critics who apparently questioned why she wasn’t present at his Summer League debut in Las Vegas on Sunday. In a social media video captured by Awesemo.com, Barbour said, “I don’t really like addressing s–t. Shut the f–k up and...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest on Marcus Smart Contract, Pascal Siakam Trade, LiAngelo Ball

Marcus Smart is staying in Boston following a max contract extension that keeps the fan favorite with the Celtics for the foreseeable future. The guard's signing was the latest blockbuster deal in an offseason full of them, and while it looked like Toronto's Pascal Siakam may be the next star player to make waves, it appears as though he will return to a Raptors franchise with whom he won the 2019 NBA Championship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy