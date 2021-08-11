Not sure if BTTS, but Braxton had a really nice end of game for Sixers

Not sure if this has been posted, but the other day Braxton had a really really nice end of game in a blowout against the Mavs. Seems like he got very little playing time most of the game, but he looked great at the end. He had a bunch of steals, a few high flying dunks, and a real confident looking 3pointer. If he gets more run the next few games and plays more like that, he might have a real shot at a 2-way. Granted it was a blowout, so remains to be seen how he'll look against tougher competition, but he certainly looked locked in and confident.