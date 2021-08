Barbara Skelton 83, of Santa Claus, IN. died at her home in Santa Claus, IN. on August 9, 2021. Barbara was born in Long Island, NY. on January 20, 1938 to Fred and Dorothy Ris. She attended IU and after graduating was married to Donald Skelton and started teaching at Franklin High School in Franklin, IN., after moving to Las Vegas she was a trainer for the IRS.