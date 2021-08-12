Daily Postcard: Hummingbird Relaxes On Barranca Mesa

I go to nature to be soothed and healed, and to have my senses put in order. Hummingbirds arrived at Creek House on schedule back in mid-May when the honeysuckle vines began to bloom-- their favorite! It is always a major delight to welcome them. Watching their flight maneuvers is fascinating. They not only hover at the target flowers, but they fly backwards to exit the blossoms and even upside down if necessary. I make sure that we have some more hummingbird favorite plants in our yard to sustain them after the vines no longer flower. I read recently that hummers need to eat once every 10 to 15 minutes to sustain their super energetic flights. That amounts to 1,000 to 2,000 visits to flowers per day for what amounts to eight times their weight in nectar plus some aerial snacks of spiders and other airborne insects. All the more reason to plant their favorites.