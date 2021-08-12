Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

365 Days of Movies- Let’s Get Outside More Edition- Week 32

By Henry J. Fromage
movieboozer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA much less than ideal week both professionally and personally plus a weekend trip means this is my shortest week all year. An unexpected highlight of the week. I’d come to expect slick four quadrant entertainment with a healthy dash of strangeness from James Gunn as of late, but I fully did not expect a gleeful hard-R descent back into Troma territory, this time on a budget ten times the aggregated budget of every movie Troma ever made, I’d wager. But that’s what I got, and it was glorious- a just nigh of shockingly violent ode to some of the weirdest B-villains in comic book history and good old fashioned characterwork wrapped up in the slick trappings of the modern superhero blockbuster. Bravo, James. Two Beers.

www.movieboozer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Demonaco
Person
James Gunn
Person
Pablo Schreiber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bravo#Beers#Nyaff#Filmlinc Org#North Korean#Kokutai#Mubi#Japanese#British#Americans#Whirlybird#La News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: Let's Talk R-Rated Superhero Movies for a Second

As you might expect from the film's initial red band teaser trailer, The Suicide Squad carries a hard R rating. Those who've already seen the movie tout the film's blood and guts as a major shock factor, and ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis says it's "violent as hell, raunchy, and unforgiving" and allows James Gunn to be "fully unleashed." He even describes it as overwhelming at times.
MoviesMidland Reporter-Telegram

New movies to stream this week: 'Pray Away' "The Evening Hour' and more

Executive-produced by Ryan Murphy, "Pray Away" is the feature debut of documentarian Kristine Stolakis, who explores the damage done by Christian organizations offering what's known as conversion or reparative therapy to gay people seeking to alter their sexual orientation. (As the film notes up front, peer-reviewed studies of the efficacy of such programs - branches of what's known as ex-gay movement - have soundly debunked such claims.) Two groups in particular are the focus of the film, as Stolakis interviews repentant former members and leaders of the groups Living Hope and Exodus - that latter of which disbanded in 2013, and was spun off into something called Reformed Hope. Many of the film's subjects are now openly, comfortably gay themselves. (A clip from a news show refers to them, wryly, as "ex-ex-gays.") Their insight is therefore valuable in Stolakis's attempt to understand the psychology of self loathing - or, just as likely, the lack of support from family and community - that might lead to the rise of these institutions. Most of the film's subjects now seem well-adjusted and accepting of who they are, with the exception of Jeffrey McCall, a recovering trans woman, by his description, who formed Freedom March - described as a "diverse group of Jesus followers who have been delivered from LGBTQ identities." That said, a shadow haunts the film, in the statistics about elevated rates of depression, anxiety, drug use, homelessness and suicide among those who have gone through "therapy" of this kind. In the film's most poignant moment, one ex-ex-gay leader recalls being asked by a young person how he deals with the "blood on his hands," and he can hardly bring himself to answer. PG-13. Available on Netflix. Contains mature thematic elements, brief strong language, some sexual references and brief partial nudity. 101 minutes.
Movieskunr.org

'Nine Days': Robin's Movie Review

For this week’s Movie Minutes, KUNR entertainment reviewer Robin Holabird looks at a film that explores deep questions about existence. Nine Days modifies a Twilight Zone-ish dimension explored last year in Pixar’s Soul. But, unlike the animated zone, Nine Days presents a live-action world where souls compete for the chance to live as humans. They spend the title nine days with a former human who determines which one wins life on earth.
Moviesepicstream.com

Glorious Art Casts Scarlett Johansson as Poison Ivy Amid DCEU Casting Rumors

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Fans are still in major disbelief after Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney for allegedly breaching their contract. If you haven't been keeping up with the news, Scarlett's camp is blaming the company's release strategy for the film that gravely affected its box office numbers. As it stands, there are no major updates regarding the lawsuit but it's safe to assume that Scarlett's working relationship with Disney has been tainted.
MoviesWashington Post

New movies to stream this week: ‘Homeroom,’ ‘Beckett’ and more

With his magnificent vérité documentaries “The Waiting Room” (2012) and “The Force” (2017), Oakland, Calif.-based filmmaker Peter Nicks has created immersive portraits of two of the city’s most beleaguered institutions: a hospital emergency room and police department, respectively. With “Homeroom,” Nicks rounds out his Oakland trilogy with an affecting portrait of high school seniors weathering an onslaught of pressures — from family tensions to college applications — amid a chronically under-resourced school system. Nicks takes viewers into his subjects’ lives with his usual candor and compassion, chronicling their school year with deep-focus attention until the kids’ phones start to blow up, first about an oncoming pandemic, then with the killing of George Floyd. “Homeroom” doesn’t have the structural elegance or cohesion of his first two films, which is entirely appropriate given the head-spinning circumstances of its production. This is a moving, mournful testament to youth, in all its heedless spontaneity and surprising grit. “Homeroom” is a film that’s every bit as fractured, freighted and fleetingly gratifying as the year in which it was made. TV-MA. Available on Hulu. Contains obscenity. 91 minutes.
MoviesHBO Watch

HBOWatch Movie Review: “The Suicide Squad”

The Suicide Squad, which is currently showing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, benefits from embracing the stylized absurdity of its comic-book origins. Squad follows a group of imprisoned super-villains including Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) who are promised time off their sentences if they go on unsavory missions for the American government (the catch is that if the villains cease following the government’s orders, they will be handily obliterated by some sort of explosive implanted in their brain, hence the title). A variety of ridiculously violent mishaps lead Bloodsport, Quinn, and their associates, which include Nanaue, an anthropomorphic shark (voiced by Sylvestor Stallone), Polka-Dot Man, a man who tosses lethal polka-dots at people (David Dastmalchian), and Rat Catcher 2, a woman who can control hordes of rats (Daniela Melchior), to face off against a giant alien starfish, aptly named Starro (despite Squad‘s robust cast, Melchior and Dastmalchian steal the show). Somehow, the resulting chaos is coherent, fun, and rather touching at times.
Moviesmovieboozer.com

Rachel, Rachel (1968) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Take a Drink: every time love, desire, and sexuality play important roles in the plot. Become Inebriated: when characters in the film drink heavily (but please do not do this in real life) And Cheers: to Rachel Cameron for undertaking the challenge of finding herself while also being herself!. By:...
Moviesmovieboozer.com

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) Movie Drinking Game & Review

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) Movie Drinking Game. Take a Drink: every time this film features mature content as it deals with mature themes. Do Not Be Sober: as this film delves deep into the subjectivity of happiness. But Still Cheer: because this film is definitely a masterpiece in...
MoviesSignalsAZ

REEL Film Nerds Episode #233: “The Suicide Squad”

Welcome back faithful listeners! Today Mag’s, Mike, and Matt chat about the newest DC movie to hit the big and small screen The Suicide Squad starring everyone! Ok not everyone but man it is one heck of a cast. Bonus topics include Fast and Furious (yes, again), Sedona, and Van Wilder.
Moviesadafruit.com

The Best DC Comics Movies, Ranked By Vulture: From ‘Batman’ to ‘Joker’

Another fun list from Vulture — recently updated to include the newest Suicide Squad. The DC Extended Universe, if that’s what we’ve all decided to call it, officially kicked off with 2013’s Man of Steel, but limiting the films made from DC Comics just to those (mostly uneven) films is to miss decades of history … decades with their own drama.
Movieshypebeast.com

James Gunn Originally Wanted Superman to be Villain in 'The Suicide Squad'

Following the success of The Suicide Squad, James Gunn has revealed some new unrevealed details for his standalone sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad. During his recent appearance on the podcast Script Apart, Gunn discussed the evolution of his script for The Suicide Squad. The director interestingly revealed, “There was a time when I thought The Suicide Squad should fight Superman,” adding why Starro the Conqueror was a better antagonist choice.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Thor: The Dark World's Director Recalls How Much The Marvel Movie Changed From His Original Vision

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe fan has their own rankings of the various films – as there is a good bit of diversity in genre and storytelling, appealing to different tastes – but rarely will you find Thor: The Dark World put in an individual's Top 10. Save for its portal-heavy third act set piece, it's a blockbuster that is missing the fun featured in both the first and third films of the Thor series, and features what is arguably the lamest villain in the canon. It's not a movie that most look back on with a lot of positivity in the context of the larger franchise, and evidently director Alan Taylor doesn't have much love for the final product either, who apparently wanted the movie to be infused with a much greater sense of "childlike wonder."

Comments / 0

Community Policy