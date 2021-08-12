Cancel
Financial Reports

Dillard's Swings Back to Profit in Q2

By Sarah Campbell-Miller
Arkansas Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDillard's Inc. of Little Rock on Thursday again reported improvement in quarterly profit and sales, compared to the second quarter of 2020, when stores closed or cut hours in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The department store chain (NYSE: DDS) reported $185.7 million in profit, or $8.81 per share, compared...

