HOWELL – This fall, Cleary University presents an improved campus with expanded sports, service and learning options as well as new security features. In addition to the golf simulators and chiropractic clinic that were added in 2020 to its Wellness Center, Cleary University has constructed an Esports arena, expanded Clancy’s cafeteria and built a spirit wear store in Cleary Commons, which are all unveiled in time for the fall semester. The business university also has moved its hockey team to 140 Ice Den as its home ice and partnered with MIPS – Michigan International Prep School – to build a Fab Lab on campus, an innovation center where hands-on learning will promote digital media, artificial intelligence, 3D prototyping and more STEM-focused subjects for Cleary students.